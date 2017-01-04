Foundation awards Big Brothers Big Sisters program

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a total of $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

The funding will be used to aid in “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” curriculum that will be utilized in the “Big Buddies” High School Mentoring program.

The Big Buddies program is a nine-month commitment where volunteer high school students mentor elementary aged children twice a month at an agency designation. The agency has programs that include a total of three designated sites in Darke County, with locations at Ansonia Elementary School, Versailles Elementary School, and Woodland Heights Elementary School; and four sites in Shelby County located at Emerson Elementary School, Northwood Elementary School, Longfellow Elementary School, and Whittier Elementary School.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a nonprofit, United Way member, social service organization whose mission is to develop and mature quality relationships between children and volunteers. The relationship is meant to guide each child towards becoming a confident, competent, and caring individual. The agency currently has more than 15 children waiting for a volunteer to work with them.

Those interested in becoming involved and making a difference in the life of a child in the Shelby & Darke County communities should call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.

From left, Little Buddy Nathaniel Graf, son of Ben and Emily Graf, Big Buddy Mentor Katelyn Warner, daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Warner, and Little Buddy Alexis Pace, daughter of Melikka King, read together the "7 Habits of Happy Kids."