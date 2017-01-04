Foundation awards Big Brothers Big Sisters program

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a total of $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.
The funding will be used to aid in “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” curriculum that will be utilized in the “Big Buddies” High School Mentoring program.
The Big Buddies program is a nine-month commitment where volunteer high school students mentor elementary aged children twice a month at an agency designation. The agency has programs that include a total of three designated sites in Darke County, with locations at Ansonia Elementary School, Versailles Elementary School, and Woodland Heights Elementary School; and four sites in Shelby County located at Emerson Elementary School, Northwood Elementary School, Longfellow Elementary School, and Whittier Elementary School.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a nonprofit, United Way member, social service organization whose mission is to develop and mature quality relationships between children and volunteers. The relationship is meant to guide each child towards becoming a confident, competent, and caring individual. The agency currently has more than 15 children waiting for a volunteer to work with them.
Those interested in becoming involved and making a difference in the life of a child in the Shelby & Darke County communities should call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.