‘Nature Did It First” at DCP

GREENVILLE — Flight, nature did it first. Velcro, nature did it first. Umbrellas, nature did it first.

Join Darke County Parks for a program on biomimicry on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie.

“Biomimicry is when we look to nature for inspiration and innovation for our own tools, buildings and even art,” said a spokesperson. “The adaptations of plants and animals have long been the catalyst for a countless number of human inventions. Spend an evening discovering the items you use every day and how nature did it first and, most likely, better.”

Remember to call the Nature Center for more information or to register for this free program at 937-548-0165.