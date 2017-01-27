Fish Choice to offer free tax services

GREENVILLE — The Fish Choice Pantry is one of 43 organizations across Ohio that will receive funding to support the expansion of their free tax filing services through The Ohio Benefit Bank.

The Ohio Benefit Bank (OBB) is a program of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks that provides free help with federal, state and school district tax filing to nearly 30,000 Ohio households each year.

Fish Choice Pantry will be providing free tax completion services to the Darke County community by appointment, by providing weekday, evening and Saturday appointments.

The OBB is made up of a network of more than 1,000 community and faith-based organizations that connect Ohioans with more than 20 work support programs and tax credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and child tax credits, through one streamlined online service called The Benefit Bank.

Most households using the married filing jointly status with incomes less than $95,000 and most households using other filing statuses with incomes less than $65,000 are eligible to file their federal, state and school district taxes for free with the OBB.

In 2016, The Fish Choice Pantry served 342 residents of Darke and surrounding Counties.

“This year, we hope to serve even more residents and help them keep the full tax refunds they’ve earned,” said Fish Director Kristy Cutarelli.

Residents interested in making an appointment to have their taxes filed through the OBB can call 937-547-9730. Appointments are available weekdays, evenings, or at one of their Saturday tax clinics.

Community members interested in volunteering as OBB counselors are welcome to call Kristy or Laura at 937-547-9730 for more information.

Staff report

Fish Choice Pantry is an ecumenical organization providing nutritious food to Darke County residents on an emergency basis. The food pantry is located at 400 Markwith Avenue in Greenville. Our hours of operation are: Monday 1-2 p.m., Wednesday 10-11 a.m. and Friday 4-5 p.m. each week. Home deliveries are available to shut-ins Monday thru Saturday by calling FISH at 937-548-2000. Please call 937-547-9730 for more information on how you can become a part of this worthwhile organization.

