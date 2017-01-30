Library ‘Lunch & Learn’ offered

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library’s second “Lunch & Learn” will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room.

This monthly event is part of the Library’s Wellness Program and is open to the public. Participation is limited to 20 people so register right away by calling the Library at 548-3915. Lunch is provided by Brenda’s Beanery at a cost of $5.

The speaker will be Jordan Francis whose topic is “Diet and Exercise Mythbusting.” Francis will tackle common myths and confusions associated with diet and exercise covering subjects ranging from Paleo to Crossfit, to Micronutrients, and common misconceptions about fats, carbs, and sugar.

Francis is Director of Wellness Services and the Lifestyle Enhancement Center at Wayne. He holds a masters degree in public health with a minor in exercise science. He can be reached at Jordan.Francis@waynehealthcare.org.