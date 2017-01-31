Art class available for children

GREENVILLE – The Art-Rageous Experience – Children’s Art Program is continuing the winter session of art classes for children.

In these classes, children get to experience many different kinds of art each Saturday morning with a professional artist teaching the class. The parent also attends during the hour for support and encouragement while the children are working. Children work on different projects eh week where they learn about different art mediums, artists, art techniques and periodically field actrips for plein air (outside) drawing.

These classes are fun, age appropriate, and keep children’s mind and hands busy! The classes are sponsored by Council on Rural Services and taught by an experienced teacher/artist at a local downtown Greenville setting. There is one class for 4-5-6-7-year-olds and another for 8-9-10-11-year-olds.

Art programs help young children explore creativity, to pay attention to detail, build self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment.

Full scholarships are available for families if needed, all supplies are furnished. To enroll a child in this class, call Council on Rural Services at 1-866-627-4557 and ask for Debby Brayfield or email at dbrayfield@corsp.org.