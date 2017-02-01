Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange to benefit music program

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Music Boosters will host their first Prom & Homecoming Dress Exchange on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Versailles High School, 280 Marker Road.

Please enter door 19 off State Route 185.

Girls pay a fee of $7 per dress, $3 per accessory and $3 a pair of shoes to display their items for sale. Girls will price their own items and organizers will tag them as they are received. Profits will be used by the Versailles Music Boosters for support of the Versailles instrumental and vocal music departments.

Anyone interested in selling their prom or homecoming dresses, shoes or accessories can bring them to the school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The doors will be open from 1-3 p.m. for shopping. This is a “cash only” sale. Admission is free and dressing areas will be available.

For more information please contact Kelley McGlinch at 937-423-8802.