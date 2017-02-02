Storm Spotter training available

GREENVILLE — Darke County Emergency Management Agency will host an annual Storm Spotter Training on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve 4267 St Route 502 Greenville.

To register for this class, contact Josh Haney at josh@darkecountyema.org or 937-548-1444. Please register by March 10. Class is limited to 50 students.

The training is conducted through the National Weather Service out of Wilmington Ohio and covers thunderstorm formation, severe weather production, and features associated with severe storms. Also part of the class is tornado formation and behavior, non-threatening clues which may be mistaken for significant features, and safety when thunderstorms threaten. Details include storm ingredients, characteristics of severe storms, anatomy of a storm, super-cell storms and rotation.

By providing citizens with this education it allows the Weather Service to receive first hand reports of weather conditions from wherever the spotter is located. While “storm chasing” is not advised, reporting from your home, work or car (etc.) provides valuable information directly to meteorologists making decisions on watches and warnings.

With Severe Weather Awareness week coming up March 19 – 25, it’s a great time to think about preparing ourselves and families for the threat of severe spring/summer storms. If you do not currently own a NOAA Weather Radio consider purchasing one. These radios are programmable with voice and/alarm modes that will notify you, your family or your business of impending severe weather any time of day.

For questions or additional information about preparing yourself, your family or your business, please contact the Darke County Emergency Management Agency at 937-548-1444 or through the website at www.darkecountyema.org.