Book club to meet at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District would like to remind everyone about the Down to Earth Book Club’s winter selection.

For their fifth season, they will read 1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus by Charles C. Mann.

“This work of science, history, and archeology radically alters our understanding of the Americas before Columbus’ arrival in 1492,” organizers said. “Contrary to what so many learn in school, the pre-Columbian Indians were not sparsely settled in a pristine wilderness; rather, there were large numbers who actively molded and influenced the land.”

Each quarter the Down to Earth Book Club will feature a different book, some by well-known nature writers, some about outdoor adventure, and even some about pioneers settling Ohio. Everyone is invited to read the book and join them at the Nature Center to discuss the work, enjoy some yummy treats, and suggest future books.

This season’s book club will meet on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center.

“Call ahead to let them know you plan on participating in the book club discussion in February,” organizers said.