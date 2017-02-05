Missionary to Serve in Argentina

VERSAILLES — Denver Toner leaves Wednesday, Feb. 8 to serve a two year volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be serving the people in the Santa Fe, Argentina mission and speaking Spanish.

Denver is the son of Jeremy and CheyAnne Toner. The family moved to Versailles seven years ago. He is a 2016 graduate of Versailles High School and attended Brigham Young University for one semester. He will resume his education upon completing his mission and is studying mechanical engineering.

“I am really looking forward to serving the people of Argentina and to learn of their culture and way of life. This is something I have wanted to do for a long time and I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve,” he said.

Missionaries’ lives are completely dedicated to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. They pay their own way and put off school, dating and work for two years in order to focus entirely on doing the Lord’s work. Currently, the number of full-time missionaries serving missions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 74,079.