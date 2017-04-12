Posted on by

Spring Hiking Adventure for April Park P.A.L.S.


Staff report

Rotting logs can be home to worms, pill bugs, and many other small insects and decomposers.


Courtesy image

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park District invites children in kindergarten through 2nd grade to join them on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center to explore nature’s variety during Park P.A.L.S.

Children will go on a scavenger hunt for critters as the ground starts to warm and the forest comes alive. They will gently roll logs and pull back leaves to expose the diversity of life that thrives on the forest floor. Please remember to dress for the weather. Park P.A.L.S. is a program designed for students of this age group who are interested in nature. P.A.L.S. stands for Practicing And Learning Stewardship, and its mission is to develop future earth stewards through meaningful educational opportunities and hands-on experiences in the natural world.

A $3 fee is charged for the program, and registration is required. For any questions about the Park P.A.L.S. program or any other park district programs or to register for the April class, please call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

Rotting logs can be home to worms, pill bugs, and many other small insects and decomposers.
http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_April-PALS-PRINT.jpgRotting logs can be home to worms, pill bugs, and many other small insects and decomposers. Courtesy image

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:51 pm |    

Greenville softball team run rules Vandalia-Butler 17-1

Greenville softball team run rules Vandalia-Butler 17-1
9:01 pm
Updated: 9:28 pm. |    

Greenville senior Alli Hill commits to national softball power Trine University

Greenville senior Alli Hill commits to national softball power Trine University
3:42 pm |    

Larry and Joan Roll named Poultry Day parade marshals

Larry and Joan Roll named Poultry Day parade marshals
comments powered by Disqus