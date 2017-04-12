Tri-Village Elementary accepting Kindergarten registrations

NEW MADISON — Tri Village Elementary School is currently registering kindergarten students for the 2017-2018 school year. Registration packets are available at the office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“If you cannot come during this time frame, please call the elementary office as soon as possible so that we can make arrangements for you to receive the necessary information,” said a school official.

All students must be registered by May 2.

Children being registered for Kindergarten must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2017 in order to be eligible for enrollment. Parents should bring the child’s birth certificate (must be original) and custody papers (if that applies). Please plan on spending a few minutes completing the necessary registration paperwork.

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 937-996-1511 and ask for Angie Harrington, Elementary Secretary.