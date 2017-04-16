Library to host program on injured, orphaned wildlife

GREENVILLE — Naturalist Kathi McQueen from the Darke County Park District returns with a very interesting and educational program at the Greenville Public Library on Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

Reservations are not required but seating is limited to the first 30 attendees. The usual delicious refreshments will be served.

A very timely topic for spring is what to do when you encounter an injured or orphaned animal, especially babies this time of year. We’ll explore the ways to tell if an animal needs your help and the laws associated with wild animals in Ohio. You may be surprised to learn what is best for wildlife and how to be of true assistance.

The Darke County Park District offers many programs, activities, and events for all ages and interests. For more info check out its website www.darkecountyparks.org.

Kathi joined last year after years of volunteering at Five Rivers MetroParks and serving as an AmeriCorps naturalist doing outreach, in-reach, animal care, and volunteer management. She earned her Masters degree in zoology from Miami University in 2015. Come and meet this knowledgeable nature lover.

