Get ‘5K Fit’ with Darke County Parks

DARKE COUNTY — Have you always wanted to try a 5K but never got around to it? Are you tired of those holiday pounds sticking around? Do you just need some motivation to get healthy?

Darke County Parks is hosting a fitness program called 5K Fit every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. from now through May 18. Join them throughout the spring to get healthy. They’ll have three different programs for you to choose from (walking, walking/jogging, and running) to suit your fitness needs and help you work towards a healthier lifestyle.With everyone setting their own goals and moving at their own pace, feel free to join them at any point during the program.

For every time you attend, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a free registration for the Raptor Run/Walk” on Saturday August 5 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Please dress for the weather and bring a timing device and water bottle.

For questions or weather updates, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

Because of hills, wind, avoiding puddles, people, and obstacles, walking outdoors burns more calories than walking on a treadmill. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_5k-fit-PRINT.jpg Because of hills, wind, avoiding puddles, people, and obstacles, walking outdoors burns more calories than walking on a treadmill. Courtesy image