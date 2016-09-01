Ohio Academy of Family Physicians installs new officers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians installed its 2016-17 slate of officers on August 13 during its Annual Dinner, which is part of its Members Assembly.

The following officers each will serve a one-year term, which began August 13:

• President Ryan Kauffman, MD, Bellefontaine, OH (43311)

• President-Elect Donald Mack, MD, Columbus, OH (43235)

• Vice President Stanley Anderson, MD, North Canton, OH (44720)

• Treasurer Anna McMaster, MD, Liberty Center, OH (43532)

• Speaker Mike Sevilla, MD, Salem, OH (44460)

• Vice Speaker Doug W. Harley, DO, Akron, OH (44307)

• Immediate Past President Thomas Houston, MD, Dublin, OH (43017)

Staff report

The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians is a statewide, professional association with more than 4,900 members, including practicing family physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students. The scope of family medicine encompasses all ages, both sexes, and every disease entity. Family physicians provide comprehensive, continuing care to all members of the family. For more information, visit www.ohioafp.org.

