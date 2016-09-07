Long-Term Care educational series offered

VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center would like to invite the public to a free four-part Long-Term Care Educational Series, featuring speakers on financial considerations for seniors and vets, decisions on downsizing or transitioning to a condo, assisted living, or nursing facility, Elder Law planning, and recent changes in Ohio Medicaid.

Back to School For Seniors and their caregiver classes will be held in September and October at Versailles Health Care Center. Coffee and dessert will be served.

The first class will take place on Sept. 13 from 6-7 p.m. Steve Temple with Ohio Financial Services will present on Financial Considerations for Seniors and Vets.

The second class will be on Sept. 20 from 6-7 p.m. Amy Zumberger with Ask Amy Staging will speak about the challenges of moving from a well lived-in home, filled with a lifetime of memories, to a condo, assisted living, or nursing facility such as Versailles Health Care Center.

The third class will be held on Sept. 27 from 6-7 p.m. Attorney Tom Guillozet will present on Elder Law planning and Medicaid changes.

The fourth and final class will take place on Oct. 4 from 6-7 p.m. and will be led by Jennifer Kreiger of Covenant Care. Versailles Health Care Center is owned and operated by Covenant Care. She will review the Ohio Medicaid changes effective Aug. 1, 2016.

Call Angie at 937-526-5570 to RSVP for any or all of this series. Attendees of each class will be entered to win a $50 gift card to The Inn at Versailles. Attendees of the entire series will be entered to win a $200 Kroger gift card.

Staff report

Versailles Health Care Center is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that offers long-term care, short-term rehab services, and outpatient. For more information about Versailles Health Care Center, call 937-526-5570, or visit on the web at www.versailleshealthcare.com.

Versailles Health Care Center is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that offers long-term care, short-term rehab services, and outpatient. For more information about Versailles Health Care Center, call 937-526-5570, or visit on the web at www.versailleshealthcare.com.