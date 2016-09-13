Davidson introduces “Lead by Example” Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Warren Davidson (R-Troy, Ohio) introduced the “Lead by Example Act,” a measure that would require all members of Congress and their staff to receive healthcare from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

After news of the VA scandal broke, Congressional action both increased funding and created additional programs to address the systematic problems in care. Despite both these actions, problems persist.

“Providing our veterans with the highest quality care is a bipartisan issue, one which nearly all the presidential candidates ran on. Overhauling the VA is no easy task and will require consistent and intentional Congressional oversight for years to come. My bill will ensure members of Congress have stakes in improving the failing program for our veterans,” said Davidson.

“Two years ago, Congress passed legislation to solve the VA crisis. Progress was made but this progress needs to be accelerated. When I talk with veterans, they always stress the urgency surrounding this issue. We cannot afford to wait to fix the VA. Veterans are counting on us to lead by example and stand with them in solidarity,” he continued.

The Commission on Care, created by The Veterans Access, Choice And Accountability Act of 2014, offered 18 proposals to reform the VA in July. President Obama rejected several of these reforms which would address central causes of the VA crisis including the entrenched federal bureaucracy, ensuring the failed status quo at the VA.

Rep. Davidson was joined by Fox News Contributor and Author Pete Hegseth in supporting the bill with an op-ed at National Review.

Davidson http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Davidson-PRINT.jpg Davidson