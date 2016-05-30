F-M graduates 63 Jets

PITSBURG, Ohio — A total of 63 students marched to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” during Franklin Monroe High School’s commencement exercises held Saturday.

Graduates heard words of encouragement from both Valedictorian Carrie Baker and Salutatorian Reed Denlinger as well as from Superintendent Jeff Patrick, Middle School and High School Principal PJ Burgett, and honored guests on hand to present scholarships.

The adopted motto for the class of 2016 was a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Members of the Franklin Monroe class of 2016 were Justin Douglas Arling; Audrey Ann Aslinger (Associates Degree); Carrie Marie Baker (Associates Degree, Honors Diploma); Shania Elaine Baker (Associates Degree); Morgan Elizabeth Claire Bingham (Associates Degree); Morgan Rae Booher (Associates Degree); Taylor Erica Bowers; Britton Charles Bowlin (Honors Diploma); Sydney Nicole Bowser (Associates Degree); Austin John Brown; Jared Michael Bundenthal; Morgan Paige Byers; Austin Douglas Campbell; Alexander Drake Cheadle; Colby Ross Chrisman (Associates Degree); Madison Nicole Collins; Tristan Jarred Condy; Cody Allen Coppess; Billy Ray Crossley Jr.; Noah Lee DeCamp; Carson David Denlinger;

Reed Alexander Denlinger (Honors Diploma); Matthew Daniel Ditmer; Kyle Jacob Dole; Danielle Jordan Faber; Sophie Grace Fig; Landon Keith Flora; Caleb Joseph Flory; Alexis Nicole Fourman; Kelly Renee Fourman; Chancellor Noah Gilliland; Kaitlyn Mae Gilmore; David Jordan Glass; Hannah Renee Greene; Danielle Colene Grove; Dylan James Hackney (Associates Degree); Bradey Daniel Hesler; Karissa Marie Hundley (Honors Diploma); Jarett Dale Hurd; Zachary Dane Hyre; Alexander Clayton Knepshield; Kalin Madonna McCabe;

Logan Tyler Medve; Morgan Jean Monnin; Giles Mackenzie Myers; Zakhery Mason Peele; Logan Lee Penny; Landon Douglas Peters (Associates Degree, Honors Diploma); Jessica Taylor Rench; Brenden Tyler Rismiller; Haley Morgan Robinson (Honors Diploma); Devin James Rock; Justine Ava-Marie Rock; Andrea Saldova; Cassandra Rose Shellabarger; Rebecca Chazzidy Shellabarger; Tara Lynn Spatz; Taylor Hannah Staton; Alexa Christine Tucker; Alex Jacob Warner (Associates Degree); Benjamin David Weaver; Evan Keith Weaver; and Dara Lynn Wright.

Shania Baker, Austin Brown and Morgan Bingham were among 63 Franklin Monroe High School students receiving diplomas. The school held its commencement exercises Saturday.

By Erik Martin [email protected]

