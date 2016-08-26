Back to school just around the corner

GREENVILLE — As the summer draws to a close, days start to get shorter, fall approaches and students begin to head back to school.

“Our administration and staff are eager to being another year with the students, parents, grandparents and community members throughout our district,” said Greenville Superintendent Douglas Fries in his welcome message. “We hope to have everyone work together to make this another successful, instructional and enjoyable year for all.”

Students attending Greenville High School can expect recently added additions such as a new parking lot, additional sidewalks and additional technology wireless access points.

Construction on the new K-8 building, which has been ongoing for the past year, is nearly complete. Students can expect to utilize the building after winter break.

Fries said that the curriculum implementations the district is continuing with at the elementary level includes the iPad technology initiative.

“At the high school we will continue, for the second year, with the College Credit Plus program, as well as our high performing Career Tech programs,” he said.

This year’s junior class will also be required to take the ACT in the spring.

“I hope you all share the same excitement and enthusiasm I have about our new and upcoming enhanced school facilities,” Fries said.

Greenville students are scheduled to start classes on August 29.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools also had some repairs related to roof and masonry issues, which took place for the past several years, according to Superintendent John Stephens welcome message.

“During this time, the goal of the board of education and administration was to complete repairs to make sure that our building was safe, functioned properly and remains a source of pride for our community,” he said. “I am very pleased to say that we finally have the finished product that our students, staff and community deserve. Your patience and support during this time was greatly appreciated.”

Arcanum-Butler schools is scheduled to start classes on August 30.

Other Darke County schools include Ansonia Local Schools, Mississinawa Valley School District and Tri-Village School District, which are scheduled to start classes on August 30, Bradford Exempted Village Schools, which started school on August 15, Franklin-Monroe Local Schools, which is scheduled to start classes on August 31 and Versailles Exempted Village Schools, which is scheduled to start classes on August 29.

All county schools will begin a new school year next week with the exception of Bradford Exempted Village Schools, which started school on August 15. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Backtoschool.jpg All county schools will begin a new school year next week with the exception of Bradford Exempted Village Schools, which started school on August 15.

