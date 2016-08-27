New Madison Fire Dept. receives grant

NEW MADISON — The New Madison Volunteer Fire Department will receive nearly $25,000 towards new equipment purchases according to a press release issued by the office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

On August 19, Sen. Brown’s office announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a $24,886 grant to the New Madison Fire Department for operations and safety through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

“Firefighters and first responders keep our communities safe in times of crisis,” said Brown. “With so many communities facing budget shortfalls, these funds will ensure that New Madison’s firefighters have the resources they need to protect families and homes from fire hazards.”

The AFG program helps firefighters and other first responders protect the public and themselves. Projects funded though the Operations and Safety category include training, facility upgrades and modifications, and supplies such as protective equipment.

New Madison Fire Chief Scoob Clark explained the money will be used to purchase a gear washer and dryer and a hose washer and dryer.

“We’ve been wanting this for a while,” Clark said. “There’s been times we’ve taken the hoses to Greenville Fire Department to get cleaned. There’s no way we could have afforded this equipment without the grant. We’re excited we got it and it means less money out of our budget.”

Clark said this marks the third year in a row the 30-volunteer department has received grant money from FEMA.

“We’ve been fortunate the last three years to get this grant. We got money for a new truck with the first, and an extrication tool with the second,” he said.

The New Madison Volunteer Fire Department has learned it will receive a $24,886 grant from FEMA to purchase new cleaning equipment. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_NMFD-0065-PRINT.jpg The New Madison Volunteer Fire Department has learned it will receive a $24,886 grant from FEMA to purchase new cleaning equipment. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin [email protected]

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com