Top 4 youth honored at Great Darke County Fair

GREENVILLE — Four participants at the Great Darke County Fair were rewarded for their achievements prior to the Parade of Champions Thursday morning in front of the Grandstand.

Christian Chalmers, a senior at Greenville High School, and Emily Miller, a 2016 graduate of Arcanum High School and a freshman at The Ohio State University, were named Outstanding Jr. Leaders, an award presented annually by Deo Miltenberger, in memory of his wife, JoKay.

Chalmers, son of Robert and Christina Chalmers, is a member of the 4 Paws 4-H Club, and Miller, daughter of Brad and Diane Miller, is a member of This & That 4-H Club.

Miller was unable to attend because of being away at college, so her mother, Diane, accepted the award on her behalf.

Fast Insurance Agency presents the Outstanding 4-H Boy and Girl each year and this year’s honors went to John Fischer, son of John and Amanda Fischer and a 2016 graduate of Ansonia High School, and Danielle Hesson, daughter of Doug and Sherry Hesson, senior at Versailles High School.

Fischer is a member of Ansonia Animal 4-H Club and Hesson is a member of Patterson Patchers 4-H Club.

Presenting the awards were John and Annette Bucher of Fast Insurance Agency of Versailles.

Agricultural awards and scholarships were also presented prior to the parade and those will be featured in upcoming editions of The Daily Advocate.

Generally, the state fair trophies and awards plus tenure awards of 4-Hers are presented prior to the parade, but were handed out last month when the state fair winners were named, so that some of the youth could receive theirs before heading off to college.

