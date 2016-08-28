4 fair board directors reelected

DARKE COUNTY — Four Darke County Fair directors were re-elected to three-year terms as the Darke County Agricultural Society held its board of directors election Thursday.

Four positions were up for election, with six candidates vying for the seats. The directors are elected by members of the Darke County Agricultural Society.

Current board director Jerry Marker of Versailles led the voting with 398 votes. He was followed by directors Dean Neff of Greenville (351 votes), Doug Martin of Greenville (335 votes) and Dave Niley of Greenvillle (321 votes).

This year Marker was the department superintendent for Draft Horses/Mules and Donkeys and the Horse Pull. He served as chairman of the following committees: 4-H Equine Show Arena, Audit & Budget, Grounds Concession/Vendors, Equipment Maintenance and South End Camping.

Neff was superintendent for the Goat Department. He served as chairman of the Parking committee.

Martin was the department superintendent for the Gazebo, Swine and Vocational Education. He served as chairman of the following committees: Fair Premium Book, Grandstand, Ticket Takers & Ushers, Media Advertising, Promotional Advertising and Sponsors.

Niley served as department superintendent for the Demolition Derby, Domestic Arts, Grange and Horseshoe Pitching. He served as chairman of the following committees: Buildings & Grounds and Security & Safety.

Falling short in the balloting were David Singer (212 votes) and Jerry A. Bunch (192 votes).

The board will choose its officers — president, vice president and treasurer — in October, with the officers taking their seats beginning in November.

The Darke County Fair wrapped up its 160th annual event on Saturday. For more information on happenings at the Darke County Fair, visit the fair’s website at www.darkecountyfair.com.

