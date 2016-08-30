Scholarships awarded to students at county fair

GREENVILLE — Scholarships were presented to some 4-Hers just before the start of the Great Darke County Fair’s Parade of Champions on Thursday morning.
Allen Whittaker presented a $2,500 scholarship to Riley Hollinger in memory of his daughter, Sarah Whittaker. Accepting the award on Riley’s behalf was her mother. The daughter of Doug and Amy Hollinger, Riley is attending Ohio State University Ag Technology Center at Wooster.
Bruce and Mary Williams attended the ceremony to award scholarships in memory of their daughter, Lori, who died 20 years ago.
The Williamses presented the Lori Williams Memorial 4-H Scholarship to Emily Miller, daughter of Brad and Diane Miller. She is a 2016 graduate of Arcanum High School and a freshman at Ohio State University. Recipients of the Lori Williams Advanced Scholarships were Micaela Wright, daughter of Mark and Melissa Wright; Dylan Hesson, son of Doug and Sherry Hesson; and Rachel Osterloh, daughter of Luke and Sharon Osterloh. Wright attends Ohio State University; Hess, Wright State University; and Osterloh, Bowling Green State University. All of these awards were accepted by family members as the recipients are all in college and unable to attend.
This writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. Follow her on Facebook and join the conversation and get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.