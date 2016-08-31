7 seek mayor position

GREENVILLE — Seven Greenville Republicans have thrown their hat into the ring, each seeking to replace Mike Bowers, the city’s outgoing mayor.

Among the candidates are Greenville City Council members Doug Schmidt, Steve Willman and Tracy Tryon.

Other hopefuls include John Hensley, chairman of the City of Greenville Civil Service Commission, JoEllen Melling, president of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club, Kathy Beam owner of the Flower Patch, and Dr. Steve Gruber, education professor at Cedarville University.

Mayor Mike Bowers’ last day as mayor was August 31. He was reelected to a third four-year term in November. Bowers is moving to a new role as Economic Development Director of the Community Improvement Corporation of Darke County (CIC).

Dave Kaiser, chairman of the Darke County Republican Central Committee, said a screening committee will begin interviewing prospective candidates this week.

Once finished with its vetting efforts, the screening committee will make a recommendation for a candidate and schedule a day and time for a vote, in which 10 GOP precinct chairs in the City of Greenville will be notified by letter. Only precinct chairs from Greenville will be able to vote. A simple majority will decide.

In the event a replacement is not named within 45 days, Greenville City Council will have the option to name a new mayor. Kaiser said he doesn’t expect the naming of a new mayor to take that long, however.

“I hope within a week or two weeks we will have somebody in the position,” he said.

By Erik Martin [email protected]

By Erik Martin

