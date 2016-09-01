Organization helps community ‘pay it foward’

ARCANUM — As a way to better the community, Arcanum resident Lexi Hackworth, along with her church, has created an organization that allows people who receive help, pay it forward to others that need help.

“The idea behind Neighbors Helping Neighbors is that the community will work as a whole to better itself,” Hackworth said. “It does not cost anything to request help from our organization. Instead, we encourage you to pay forward the kindness. We also assist in the pay it forward process by suggesting ideas for those who have received help.”

Hackworth, 23, said the organization started this summer with her church, FHC Fellowship, after they had collected items that are typically not available at a food pantry.

“So it started like that and I just wanted to expand on it and help people in other ways that they need help,” she said.

As an organization, the goal of Neighbors Helping Neighbors is to help those in the community that are in need, regardless of what the need is.

“We take requests for all kinds of things,” Hackworth said. “If you need your electric bill paid for the month or if you need your child picked up from dance lessons one night or if you need a door replaced, we really try to do anything that we can for people.”

It doesn’t cost anything to receive help however, all Neighbors Helping Neighbors asks is that those who have received help pay it forward.

“I feel that people want help or sometimes they need help and they’re not sure where to ask or who to ask and I think a lot of times people just don’t want a hand out, they want to do something that makes them feel worthy or have earned whatever they’re getting so that’s why I think paying it forward is a great way for people to feel like they can ask for help,” Hackworth said.

Hackworth added that it has been a good thing for community because not only are they helping people, but others have stepped up and have helped as volunteers.

“We’ve had teachers from Arcanum High School help, the football team help, other individuals in the community have been supportive,” she said. “It’s a really good thing for the community. We can all help each other.”

For more information, call 937-564-5585 or e-mail [email protected]

As a way to better the community, Arcanum resident Lexi Hackworth, along with her church, created Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which allows people who receive help, pay it forward to others that need help. Over the summer, the organization helped install a fence for an individual who need help. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Neigbors1.jpg As a way to better the community, Arcanum resident Lexi Hackworth, along with her church, created Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which allows people who receive help, pay it forward to others that need help. Over the summer, the organization helped install a fence for an individual who need help. Courtesy photos Neighbors Helping Neighbors also helped with a gardening project for someone who needed help. It doesn’t cost anything to receive help however, all Neighbors Helping Neighbors asks is that those who have received help pay it forward. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Neighbors2.jpg Neighbors Helping Neighbors also helped with a gardening project for someone who needed help. It doesn’t cost anything to receive help however, all Neighbors Helping Neighbors asks is that those who have received help pay it forward. Courtesy photos

By Tesina Jackson [email protected]

