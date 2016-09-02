Premier Senior Insurance holds grand opening

GREENVILLE — A new business officially opened its doors in Downtown Greenville as Premier Senior Insurance, LLC, held a grand-opening ceremony Thursday.

Located at 329 South Broadway, Premier provides insurance services specifically crafted for those 65 and older or for those under 65 with a disability.

Among the services offered include Medicare Supplement plans; Medicare Advantage plans; Prescription drug plans; short and long term insurance; final expense insurance; life insurance; and dental, vision and hearing plans.

Senior Insurance Consultant and founder Donna Kemp says her clients are best served by her focus on seniors.

“I don’t think that most insurance agencies specialize in just senior insurance,” she said. “Ours is just senior health.”

“Everybody’s situation is different,” she explained. “We have some retirees that are faced with a whole set of different issues than those who are just turning 65. For those who have been on Medicare, their rates have increased. I’m an independent insurance agent, so I have access to all the insurance companies in Ohio and Indiana, so I can shop highly rated insurance companies that have low premiums.”

“Medicare is overwhelming, all the different parts — they’re A, they’re B, what’s C, and what’s D — do I need this? We really try to just make it simple for them,” Kemp added.

Kemp, a Montana native, spent 20 years “on the other side of the fence,” as she puts it, in dental office administration before striking out on her own. She founded Premier in 2011, working first from home before deciding to open up a storefront on Broadway.

“We’re here to help seniors. We’ll guide you step by step through the process. You’re not here alone.” she said.

For further information, visit Premier’s website at www.psi-llc.net, email Kemp at [email protected] , or call 937-569-4048.

Premier Senior Insurance, 329 South Broadway, held a grand-opening ceremony Thursday. Senior Insurance Consultant Donna Kemp (center, in pink jacket) was joined by friends and clients (from left) Steve Hart, Judy Hart, Sheri Mayo, Carol Dorsten, and Walt Dorsten. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_premier-senior-0008-PRINT.jpg Premier Senior Insurance, 329 South Broadway, held a grand-opening ceremony Thursday. Senior Insurance Consultant Donna Kemp (center, in pink jacket) was joined by friends and clients (from left) Steve Hart, Judy Hart, Sheri Mayo, Carol Dorsten, and Walt Dorsten. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Offers plans for clients 65 and older

By Erik Martin [email protected]

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

