Brothers airlifted after head-on ATV crash

GREENVILLE — Two brothers were seriously injured after the ATVs they were driving hit head-on.

On September 03, at approximately 3:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township EMS and CareFlight were dispatched to 6590 Heller Rd. in reference to the accident on private property.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ethan Garland, 13, of Greenville, was riding a black 2006 Honda TRX250 ATV and Korey Garland, 19, of Greenville, was riding a white 2004 Suzuki LTZ400 ATV in a woods on the property. Korey was riding out of the woods and Ethan entered the woods at the same time. The ATVs hit head-on causing injuries to both riders.

The brothers were both airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.