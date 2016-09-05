Police investigate stabbing

GREENVILLE — Police officers responded to a stabbing incident which took place Thursday evening in Greenville.

On September 1, at approximately 8:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a stabbing.

The Greenville Police Department report states that two men, Joshua Gillispie, 41, and Joshua Johnson, 33, were engaged in a fight and Gillispie stabbed Johnson.

According to Johnson’s witness statement to police, the two men confronted each other regarding Gillispie’s treatment of Johnson’s daughter. The two began fighting and Gillispie reportedly stabbed Johnson five times — four times in the back and once in the head.

No arrests were made. Both parties involved were treated at Wayne HealthCare for injuries. The incident is under investigation by Greenville Police and information has been submitted to the Darke County Prosecutor for charges.

Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate