F45 gym focuses on team training

GREENVILLE — Area residents seeking an early morning workout, or to get their evening sweat on, will soon have a new option in Greenville.

F45 Training, located at 120 West Third Street, formerly the site of Young Forest Martial Arts, will officially open its doors to the public October 1.

Melissa Riethman, president of F45, describes the new gym as “a functional training facility where the focus is on muscles that you use daily, and basically help you function in your daily life — taking a walk, mowing the lawn, doing your laundry — just helping people get stronger and healthier.”

The “F” in F45 stands for “functional” and the “45” denotes a 45-minute workout. The classes will be conducted at 5, 6, and 7 a.m. and then again in the evening during the “after work” hours.

The training is done in groups, and Melissa says there will be trainers “walking around, helping you adjust, modify, get the best workout that’s best for you.”

Craig Riethman, Melissa’s husband, and a teacher and coach at Ansonia Schools, explained the exercisers will also benefit from flat-screen televisions on the wall.

“There are nine TV’s, with three of them showing the exercises you’ll be doing,” he said. “This is high-intensity training, with groups moving from one TV to the next.”

Along with the Riethmans, other partners in the venture are Kurt and Nicole Moneysmith.

The F45 gym features a wide variety of exercise equipment, including stationary bikes, kettle bells, sleds, rowers, chinup bars, free weights, medicine balls, exercise balls, bands, agility ladders, rip-60’s, box jump boxes, and battle ropes.

“We do workouts with people from ages 16 to 116,” said Melissa. “That’s one of my favorite parts: Anyone can come in here and work out side by side. We can help you get the same workout, just what’s best for your body. Everything can be modified.”

“Helping people has always been a passion of mine, and I was looking for ways to do it more,” she added.

Melissa, a certified fitness trainer, said she saw an F45 studio about a year ago and felt the concept would work well locally.

“My passion grew for helping other people,” she said. “I help people with nutrition plans also, so this just seemed to fit together. It was my way of bringing things back to Darke County where I grew up, and being able to share it with other people.”

The F45 grand opening is slated for October 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. Before then, the gym will be used to prepare fitness trainers in anticipation of assisting the general public.

F45 is conducting a “pre-open special,” in which the first 50 members to sign up get their first three months for $60 per month, which includes unlimited workouts. Those first 50 will also have their rate locked in.

Others may also consider trying out F45 Training with a two-week free pass.

“Our slogan is ‘Team Training — Life Changing,’ and we can’t wait to make it a reality,” Melissa said.

For more information on F45 Training in Greenville, visit the website F45training.com/greenville, call 937-417-9838, or email [email protected]

Craig Riethman demonstrates a sled push at F45 Training, a new fitness facility scheduled to open October 1 in Greenville.

