Ag Committee to provide farmer’s kits

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee is once again encouraging local farmers to “Stay Safe, Take a Break” by providing safety kits to them for this year’s harvest.

“We feel that the agricultural producers are very important to our economic community so we want to make sure that they are able to continue to be productive and in order to do that they need to be safe and practice safety in their farming practices,” said Beverly Delk, Ag Committee chairwoman. “So it’s just a reminder from the business community that we recognize their efforts.”

Delk said Darke County is one of the largest agricultural producers in the state.

Farmers work long hours during the harvest season so as part of the committee’s safety campaign, they are asking area businesses to provide donated items for the farmers to receive in a safety tote.

“Anybody can donate but typically we send this out to our county businesses that want to participate in thanking the farmers for their contributions to the county economy and also to remind them to stay safe,” Delk said.

The Ag Committee usually delivers the kits for distribution to farmers at several locations including; the Andersons, Keller Grain and Feed, Crop Production Services, Wilbur Ellis, farm Credit Services, Ohio State University Extension, Harvestland Pitsburg & Versailles, Koenig Equipment and Remington Seeds.

The kits, which will be lunch-sized coolers, will be filled with provisions such as a first aid kit, lip balm, safety glasses, ear plugs, candy, nuts, water, can koozie, pen, pencil, note pad, flashlight and hand sanitizer.

“We are scheduled to make up 250 bags for the farmers,” Delk said.

Donated items must be delivered to the Chamber of Commerce office by September 9. For more information, call 937-548-2102.

Seeks donations until Sept. 9