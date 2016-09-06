Jailed man suspected of Subway robbery

GREENVILLE — A local man recently picked up by law enforcement for a parole violation has been identified as the suspect in the Martin Street Subway restaurant robbery on August 28.

Michael D. “Brownie” Brown is currently incarcerated in the Darke County Jail . Brown’s most recent criminal charges were from 2012 for Theft and Burglary.

The recent robbery was captured on the store’s video surveillance cameras. Brown demanded money from the Subway employee at the front counter and grabbed money from the store’s cash register before fleeing on a bicycle.

The case has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

Brown