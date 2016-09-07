United Way starts 69th campaign

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, the Darke County United Way started its 69th campaign to raise funds for its several partner programs.

“It is a great privilege, every year, to raise funds for organizations who do such great work in our community,” said Christy Baker, Darke County United Way executive director.

According to its website, the purpose of the Darke County United Way is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another through five core principles: assessing and addressing health and human service needs in the community; fostering cooperation among health and human service organizations in the county; developing and allocating human and financial resources; promoting Darke County United Way and its affiliates; and managing Darke County United Way efficiently and effectively.

Last year’s fundraising goal of $375,000 exceeded expectations as the United Way raised more than $496,400.

Baker also said there are more than 80 corporate campaigns in Darke County. Last year, 15 gave more than $5,000, 33 individuals gave more than $1,000 last year and two individuals gave more than $5,000 annually.

“I just think that’s amazing that these organizations give so freely of their resources to the United Way,” she said.

Darke County United Way 2017 Campaign Chair Matt Jordan said of the $496,000, $62,300 went to health programs, $128,000 went to education programs, $88,500 went to stability programs, $18,700 went to community fund recipients programs. The remaining funds went to individual and internal programs and United Way operating costs.

“Last year was an excellent year for the United Way and we would like to build on that this year for those in need in our community,” Jordan said.

The 2017 campaign fundraising goal is $425,000.

“United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community,” Baker said.

Darke County partner programs, agencies supported by the organization include; American Red Cross; Darke County Chapter, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Boys and Girls Club of Greenville, Bridge the Gap, Cancer Association of Darke County, Catholic Social Services Counseling Services, Community Action Partnership Senior Transportation, CAP Emergency Homeless Shelter, CAP Supportive Housing, Community Services for the Deaf , Community Unity, CORS Gateway Youth Programs, Darke County Extension Service 4-H, Darke County YMCA Child Development Center, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Financial Assistance for Medical Emergencies, FISH Choice Food Pantry, Grace Resurrection Community Center, Miami Valley Boy Scouts Council, Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio; SafeHaven Inc., CORS ACES Alternative Learning, State of the Heart Care, Coalition for a Healthly Darke County, Darke County Senior Outreach and Stuff a Bus.

“They strive to provide quality care to our clients in need, hope to our neighbors, stability to our coworkers and mentors to our children,” Baker said.

For information, visit www.darkecountyunitedway.org, call 937-547-1272 or email [email protected]

Darke County United Way Executive Director Christy Baker welcomed everyone to the 2017 campaign kickoff. It’s United Way’s 69th campaign to raise funds for its several partner programs. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UnitedWay.jpg Darke County United Way Executive Director Christy Baker welcomed everyone to the 2017 campaign kickoff. It’s United Way’s 69th campaign to raise funds for its several partner programs. Tesina Jackson | The Daily Advocate Darke County United Way 2017 Campaign Chair Matt Jordan said of the $496,000, $62,300 went to health programs, $128,000 went to education programs, $88,500 went to stability programs, $18,700 went to community fund recipients programs. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UnitedWay2.jpg Darke County United Way 2017 Campaign Chair Matt Jordan said of the $496,000, $62,300 went to health programs, $128,000 went to education programs, $88,500 went to stability programs, $18,700 went to community fund recipients programs. Tesina Jackson | The Daily Advocate

Agency raised $496,418.12 for partner programs last year

By Tesina Jackson [email protected]

This writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

This writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.