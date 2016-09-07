Little Ones store opens in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — Tina Carroll’s dream came true Aug. 15, when she opened The Little Ones new and used children’s clothing and toys store at 311 S. Broadway in Greenville.

“She thought about it with having several grandchildren herself,” said daughter Markella Beisner, who works in the store for her mother as do another sister, Kama Carroll, and friend Diane Carrubba. “Mom said something was needed in Greenville for children.”

The store features new and used children’s clothing newborn to 10 to 12 years of age as well as maternity wear, shoes, books, blankets, toy, car seats, strollers, walkers and exer-saucers.

“Everything is cleaned, washed and sanitized before put out on the shelves and floor,” Beisner said. “We have new and used items.”

In addition, gift baskets have been made up for such things as birthday parties and sold in the store, and they also offer baby reveal kits.

According to her, the store is accepting donations for the items purchased at the present time.

She said there is also a play area in the store where children can keep occupied while their parents are shopping.

“We play a movie, too,” she said.

Beisner said business has picked up since the end of the Great Darke County Fair.

“Mom was looking for a place for her store for awhile and would rather have been farther down South Broadway but she definitely wanted on Broadway,” Beisner said.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carroll, the owner, is a 1992 graduate of Greenville High School. The former Tina Arnett, she is married to Christopher Carroll.

