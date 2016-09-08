Community remembers 9/11

GREENVILLE — Fifteen years after the tragic event of two planes crashing into the World Trade Center in New York City, local schools and organizations are remembering 9/11.

Greenville Junior High School will be holding its annual Patriot’s Day program Friday morning where a 9/11 presentation is provided so students, staff and teachers can discuss and remember what happened that day.

“It’s important to us and that is why we have Patriot’s Day every year, for students to have knowledge of this event,” said Doug Fries, Greenville superintendent. “It is also covered in American History at Greenville High School.”

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000. Four passenger airliners were hijacked by terrorists. Two of those planes crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and within two hours, both towers collapsed. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon leading to a partial collapse of the west side of the building. After changing direction and possibly heading toward Washington, D.C., the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to overcome the hijackers.

On Sunday, the East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street, will also be holding a “9-11: A Call to Remembrance” worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will focus on, not just remembering the events of 9/11, but all the men and women who responded to help those impacted by the terrorist attacks. The service will include a time of recognizing all those who are first responders in the community. Ohio State Representative Jim Buchy will also be taking part in the service.

The program will also include special music by Kandee Combs and an “In Remembrance” message from Minister Jim Morehouse.

Schools and churches reflect on 9/11 events