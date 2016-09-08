Fourman starts school in new role (principal) at Ansonia Elementary

ANSONIA — Ashlee Fourman, a 2002 graduate of Greenville High School, is starting her first year at Ansonia Elementary in the role of principal.

For 11 years prior to that, she was working at the school; her first year as full-time substitute for Marcia Stammen in first grade; two years as a first-grade teacher; six years as a reading recovery educator for first-graders; and she went back to teaching first grade for another three years.

She had also coached junior high volleyball and high school softball.

Why did she want to go into the administrative side of education?

“When Marla Threewits was here [as principal], she inspired me to go into administration,” said Fourman. “When I started my master’s, I had studied educational leadership, and I had just four more classes to get my license for administration. So. I did.”

The daughter of Terry and Kim Shell of Greenville, she is married to Greg Fourman, who is a paramedic/firefighter for Greenville Township and son of Chris Guthrie and Tom Fourman.

The couple has three children, Hallee, 6, and starting kindergarten in Greenville; Bodee, 4, who goes to preschool at Ansonia; and 2 year-old Bentlee.

“I got my master’s a month before Hallee was born and my principal’s license a month before Bodee was born,” she said.

Fourman earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2005 from Wright State University with licensure for Pre-K-3; her master’s at the University of Dayton in 2010 and her principal’s license in 2012, also from UD.

“I worked under Marla for six years and Krista [Stump, the previous principal] for five years,” Fourman said. “They are both really good role models and great mentors. And, I have a great boss in Jim Atchley [superintendent]. I have so many questions being a new person [in administration].”

Fourman said she does miss teaching; however, she still gets to spend time with the students.

“I’m in the cafeteria every day to see the kids and greet them when they get off the buses in the morning,” she said.

Fourman is looking forward to her job as principal and plans to carry on activities that were featured at the school before.

“Krista left it in really good hands and I will try to continue on,” she said. “Now, there is a really good elementary staff. New this year are the fifth/sixth-grade science teacher Gregg Stoll; third-grade math/social/studies/since teacher Jaci Wynk; and we hired a new pre-school teacher, Kelly Smith from Franklin Monroe.”

She concluded, “We have great kids, great teachers, great parents and a great community.”

As a student herself at Greenville, she said she focused on athletics, having played softball and two years of basketball.

In his report in the first school newsletter of the year, Superintendent Atchley had this to say about her, “Ashlee is very qualified with her background in Reading Recovery, Race to the Top Committee member, Formative Instructional Practices trainer and Response to Intervention team member.”

By Linda Moody

