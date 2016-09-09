Woman airlifted after hitting semi in rear

GREENVILLE — A Versailles woman was airlifted from the scene of an accident Thursday after she drove her vehicle into the rear of a semi-truck.

On September 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township EMS, Ohio Motor Carrier Inspector and CareFlight were dispatched to U.S. Route 127 at Oliver Road in reference to the injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed Michelle Thobe, 47, of Versailles, was driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord southbound on U.S. Route 127 along with Derrik Bales, 28, of Arcanum, who was driving a white 2001 International 9200. Bales slowed down to turn left onto Oliver Road as Thobe failed to stop prior to hitting the semi tractor trailer in the rear.

Thobe was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.