City swears in new fire chief

GREENVILLE — Capt. Russell Thompson was sworn in as the new City of Greenville Fire Department fire chief on Friday.

“I find it humbling,” Thompson said. “There’s been a lot of anticipation over this but I’m excited about the opportunity and the new challenges that it’s going to bring.”

Thompson, originally from Covington, Ohio, said he has been with the department since 2002, after serving in the military.

The fire chief position became vacant after former Fire Chief Mark Wolf resigned in July after 14 years as the department’s head. Thompson was named interim fire chief following the resignation.

Replacing Thompson as captain, Lt. Danielle Myers will be sworn in at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the City Council chambers in the Greenville Municipal Building.

Russell Thompson http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Headshot.jpg Russell Thompson Tesina Jackson | The Daily Advocate Capt. Russell Thompson stands with wife, Danielle Thompson, left, and daughters Sara and Lauren, as he is sworn in as the City of Greenville Fire Department chief. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Photo1.jpg Capt. Russell Thompson stands with wife, Danielle Thompson, left, and daughters Sara and Lauren, as he is sworn in as the City of Greenville Fire Department chief. Tesina Jackson | The Daily Advocate

Russell Thompson has been with the department since 2002.