Family FunDay draws a crowd in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Lots of people from all over once again showed up for the 12th annual Family Outdoor FunDay Saturday afternoon at the pond and shelter house behind the Ansonia First Church of God.

The event, sponsored by Ansonia Church of God, Darke Countians for Wildlife Conservation, Ohio Division of Wildlife, and CZ-USA, offered something for everyone and included numerous free outdoor activities.

The weather cooperated, but the wind wreaked a little havoc on shooting activities.

There was a fishing contest for youth, an archery range, an air gun shooting gallery, paint ball sling shot, a long distance air gun range and a clay bird shotgun range. There were also outdoor crafts for younger children, including a stop where they could make animal tracks.

Winners in the fishing competition were: Mikayla Glenn first in 6- to 8-year-olds and a tie for second with Caleb Eubank and Hayden Bartram; Mac Littlefield first and Tanner Ferraro second in 9- to 11-year-olds’ and Kenton Allread first and Tyler Brumbaugh second in 12- to 18-year-olds.

The smallest fish, according to Sharon Wright, was caught by Ethan Reichert, and the biggest fish measured 23 1/4 inches.

Carol Fritz won the chili contest out of seven entries. She said her secret ingredients included mushrooms, mashed beans and a lot of homegrown items. She won second place three years ago in the contest at Family FunDay.

Second place this year went to Chuck Eubank, who indicated he didn’t use anything special and always makes it the same way.

“None of my chili is the same,” he said. “Everytime I make it, it comes out different.”

Tina Lyme, who placed third last year just as she did this past weekend, said, “At least I’m consistent.”

She said her chili is the “Ansonia School Chili,” a recipe she received years ago from Judy Middleton. The ingredients include ketchup and home-canned products.

Additional contestants were Nick Fellers with two entries, Dawn Coy and Joni Hacker.

Judges were Sue Studabaker, Crystal Stewart, Dean Butts, Paul McCleskey and Junior Marsh. They were provided with grapes, crackers and water to cleanse their palates between dishes.

Scores ran from 170 up to 192, with the two top contestants one point apart. Fritz and Eubank had the choice of a KitchenAid bag full of products or a Bob Evans gift certificate.

Families were welcome to come and fish at the pond and participate in any of the activities they chose throughout the afternoon. All activities were free. However, parents needed to complete a release form and accompany their children. Refreshments were available throughout the afternoon.

