‘Ohio Open Doors’ highlights Darke County

GREENVILLE —To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, Ohio History Connection’s Ohio Open Doors will offer behind the scenes tours and talks at buildings and historic places throughout Ohio, with one the first stop being Darke County through September 18.

“Ohio Open Doors is terrific exposure for the amazing historical buildings, sites, and structures here in Darke County,” said Matt Staugler, Darke County Visitors Bureau Executive Director. “Letting people across our state know that we cherish historic preservation and history here can raise our profile and potentially increase visits to Darke County by people interested in those subjects.”

Ohio Open Doors is a statewide effort where building and landmark hosts open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.

Ohio Open Doors will highlight several Darke County historic locations including the Garst Museum, Bear’s Mill and the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum, which will operate under normal operating hours and admission.

On Friday, the Darke County Courthouse will host self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall and the Greenville Public Library will host tours from noon to 2 p.m. Also, the Studabaker Schoolhouse will host tours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the Greenville Union Cemetery will host self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both on Saturday. To conclude the week, the Versailles Area Historical Society and Museum will host tours starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“I think Ohio Open Doors is a fantastic way to consolidate interest and encourage visits and reflection on historic preservation and what it means for our community,” Staugler said. “Historic buildings like the Greenville Public Library and Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall give our community character, and we should want to show them off to visitors. I’m hoping Ohio Open Doors creates local awareness of historic places and what they mean to us as residents of Darke County, while also bringing in visitors and sharing our stories with them.”

For more information, visit www.ohiohistory.org/ood or call the Darke County Visitors Bureau at 937-548-5158.

Locations

Garst Museum: 205 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio

Bear’s Mill: 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville, Ohio

Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum: 200 New Miami Ave., Bradford, Ohio

Versailles Area Historical Society and Museum: 552 S. West St., Versailles, Ohio

Darke County Courthouse: 504 S. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio

Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall: 215 W. 4th St., Greenville, Ohio

Greenville Public Library: 520 Sycamore St., Greenville, Ohio

Studabaker House: Ohio State Route 49 South

Greenville Union Cemetery: 200 West St., Greenville, Ohio

Darke County Courthouse http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7023.jpg Darke County Courthouse Greenville Public Library http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7024.jpg Greenville Public Library Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7025.jpg Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall Garst Museum http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7026.jpg Garst Museum Bear’s Mill http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7028.jpg Bear’s Mill

Residents urged to tour historic landmarks

By Tesina Jackson [email protected]

This writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

This writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.