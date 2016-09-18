New school building nearing completion

GREENVILLE — During a recent work session, the Greenville City Schools Board of Education received updates of the new K-8 school building, which is nearing completion.

Shook Touchstone, LLC. Construction Manager Steve Schroeder said that there is a lot of finishing touches being complete however, their job will still continue after the scheduled completion date in November, which would entail final polishing and getting everything to a complete state.

“We’re getting down to the wire,” he said. “We’ve got two months from today of when we wanted to hit our substantial completion. We believe we have things in place at this point to hit that date.”

Schroeder added that play equipment is being installed, landscaping has started, final roofing panels are being installed and final trim work is being completed.

School board member David Madden expressed concern about not meeting the scheduled completion date.

“Overall we’ve made great strides but we have a race to go yet, to get done and we are going to get done,” Schroeder said. “We have never gotten done late, we will finish on time and when your students enter this building, we will have things taken care of.”

During the regular meeting after the work session, the board unanimously approved a resolution approving construction documents and authorizing solicitation of bids for abatement and demolition of the Greenville Primary, Greenville Intermediate, Greenville Middle and Greenville Junior High Schools.

The board also approved the employment of James Hooper as the director of curriculum and instruction under a two year administrative contract to begin on October 3.

Hooper’s contract will consist of 260 days at a salary of $79,000 per year.

“I’m really anticipating starting here and making an impact,” Hooper said.

Assistant Superintendent Laura Bemus, who has been over curriculum and instruction, will continue to work at the school.

The board also approved several items listed under the treasurer’s business including a contract with the state of Ohio auditor David Yost in conjunction with Audit Services for the Fiscal Year, which ended on June 30. The fee for the contract is not to exceed $25,830.

Carla Suber, Greenville City Schools treasurer, said the auditing is an approximately five-month process.

“We’re working very diligently and preparing reports and doing all the things that we need to do to get the financial statements put together,” she said. “It’s the law that we have to be checked each year because of the huge amount of federal funding that we receive.”

In other business, the board also approved the recommendation of the superintendent and treasurer be given the authority to approve all student activity budgets for the school year and they be given the authorization to enter into tuition contracts with other school districts to provide for the education of students who either are residents of Greenville city Schools but are being education in another district or are being education in Greenville City Schools but are legal residents of another district.

Board unanimously votes to demo old school buildings

