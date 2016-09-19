2 sentenced in court for harassment, domestic voilence

GREENVILLE — Two people avoided serious jail time as they were sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Craig E. Hoblit, of Ansonia, was sentenced to five days in jail and to five years of community control after pleading guilty to telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony.

“This was a long, long relationship that he couldn’t fathom that was over,” Hoblit’s defense attorney, Dave Rohrer, told the court. “He thought he was trying to save it. Obviously, he went about it the wrong way.”

The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office, represented by Jesse Green, recommended Hoblit serve 30 days in the Darke County Jail and pay a fine of $300, in addition to community control and substance abuse treatment.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein, pointing to Hoblit’s alcohol use as a contributing factor in his actions, also sentenced him to five days in jail.

“Essentially that’s to kind of get you off the juice, your physical dependence on alcohol,” Hein said.

As part of his sentence, Hoblit was told to have no further contact with his victim, is restricted from using alcohol or drugs, will be subjected to random urinalysis testing, and must receive substance abuse treatment.

Further, he must perform 40 hours of community service and pay court costs. If he fails to comply with the terms of his probation, he could face up to eight months in jail.

Lindsey Marie Foster, of Greenville, faced sentencing for two fourth-degree domestic violence charges. She was sentenced to five years of community control as well as a suspended 90-day jail sentence with one day of jail credited.

Assistant Prosecutor Green asked for 180 days of jail on each count, with 150 days suspended on each, and each of the remaining 30 days of jail to be served concurrently. The prosecution also sought fines of $250 on each count and five years probation.

Rohrer, Foster’s defense attorney, told the court he believed his client had learned her lesson.

“Lindsey knows she did wrong here, your honor,” he said. “I think 30 days is a little extensive here. I believe she has learned her lesson and she will throw herself at the mercy of the court and will take what the court finds appropriate.” Foster made no statement on her own behalf.

Though the court acknowledged that both parties in the incidents shared blame, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office termed Foster the “primary aggressor” in its investigation.

“The point of it is, once it gets started, there might be an instigator, but it appeared that both sides were getting their ‘licks’ if you will, right Ms. Foster?” Judge Hein asked.

“Yes, sir,” the defendant responded.

Judge Hein ordered Foster to pay court costs and to perform 20 hours of community service. Failure to abide by the terms of community control could result in her serving the suspended sentence.

On Monday, Craig Hoblit (left) was sentenced to five years of community control in Darke County Common Pleas Court for telecommunications harassment. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hoblit-0002-PRINT.jpg On Monday, Craig Hoblit (left) was sentenced to five years of community control in Darke County Common Pleas Court for telecommunications harassment. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Lindsey Foster (left) was sentenced to five years of community control on domestic violence charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Foster-0006-PRINT.jpg Lindsey Foster (left) was sentenced to five years of community control on domestic violence charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Hoblit, Foster each given 5 years probation

By Erik Martin [email protected]

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com