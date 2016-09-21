Tri-Village community, school fair combining with Homecoming

NEW MADISON — “Following Our Dreams and Building On New Traditions” is this years’ theme for the annual Tri-Village Community and School Fair traditionally held the first full weekend in October.

For the first time this year, the festival will be associated with the school’s Homecoming as well and it will become known in future annual events as Tri-Village Community and School Fair with Homecoming.

“It has a special meaning as we begin a ‘vew tradition’ by combining it with Homecoming,” said a spokesperson. “’Following Our Dreams’ applies to many wonderful and exciting things happening at Tri-Village and within our community. A long-lived dream for many was the addition of football to the school schedule. Many in the community have had visions and aspirations of someday cheering on a Tri-Village football team. This year that dream became reality with a varsity football team playing under the lights in a beautiful new facility.”

Clayton Murphy, a Tri-Village graduate, also recently saw dreams come true as he participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s 800- meter race.

“The community could not be more proud of this young man and all of his hard work in achieving his dream,” the spokesperson said.

“See The Patriot Light, Feel The Patriot Heat” is the Homecoming theme for this year. The week-long festivities kick off on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. with a Clash of the Classes contest located at the football field. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a canned good per person for admission, which will be donated to the local Boy Scout Troop. High school students may vote for Homecoming King and Queen, as well as School Fair King and Queen, throughout the evening.

A Powder Puff football game will be held Friday, Oct. 5 at the football field at 7 p.m. Once again, those who attend are asked to bring one canned food item per person, which will be donated to the food bank at the Harrison Street Baptist Church. High school students may vote for Homecoming King and Queen, as well as School Fair King and Queen, throughout the evening.

The Little Miss and Mister Patriot Contest will be held at halftime of the Powder Puff game. Those interested, may pick up an entry form at the New Madison Public Library or New Madison Mini Mart. Applications were sent home with Tri-Village pre-school children. Eligible applicants include children ages 3 to 5 from the Tri-Village Community or enrolled in the Tri-Village School system. All entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept, 30 and should be mailed to: School Fair Little Miss/ Mr. Contest, C/O Deb Scantland, PO Box 8, New Madison, OH 45346.

Thursday evening will host a “lighted” Homecoming Parade which begins at 7 p.m. The evening wraps up with a bonfire and pep rally to be held immediately following the parade near the girls’ softball diamond.

One of the most popular contests of the school fair, according to the spokesperson, has been the Pumpkin Decorating contest which shows off local talent with some fun entries. And, of course, it would not be a school fair without a local Crop and Produce Contest to show off local growers. All of these items may be entered on Friday afternoon from 3-5 in the Commons area as well as Saturday morning from 8-8:45.

Introduction and crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen, along with the Tri-Village School Fair King and Queen will take place pre-Game at 7 p.m. Friday. The senior candidates, voted on by their classmates, are: Chloe Clark, Destiny Hemmelgarn, Shelby Hozapfel, Paige Malott, Rachel Miller, Kaylor Pearson, Trace Couch, Grant Flory, Jordan Midlam, Gavin Richards, Josh Wiford and Jonny Wilson. The Tri-Village School Fair candidates, voted on by their classmates, are: Juniors – Taylor Bowles and Jared Buckley; sophomores – Peyton Bietry and Josh Sims; freshmen – Alisha Rismiller and Javier Ramirez.

The crowning of the Tri-Village School Fair King and Queen is sponsored by the New Madison Kiwanis. Friday evening closes with the Tri-Village Varsity Football vs. Dohn Community game at 7:30.

The Little Miss-Mister Patriot Pageant is set for Friday at Schlechty’s Bar and Grill.

The Tri-Village Community and School Fair Committee would like to honor and congratulate Dixie Robbins on being chosen as its 2016 grand marshal. She attended Palestine School, graduated from Westmont and later received her master’s in education from Miami University. She taught for many years in the Tri-Village School System. She and husband Paul have four children and six grandchildren.

“She has a fun-loving personality and enthusiastic passion for her community which has touched many lives,” the spokesperson said. (A feature on Robbins appeared in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Advocate.)

Saturday, the 83rd Tri-Village Community and School Fair events begins with an All-You-Can-Eat Sausage and Pancake Breakfast held at the New Madison United Methodist Church on Main Street from 7-10 a.m.

There will be a vast assortment of vendors, artists and local groups setting up their booths Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Individuals interested in renting a booth may contact Chantelle Sebring at 996-0121. Booths will be open 9-5. Judging begins for the Pumpkin Contest and Crop and Produce in the Commons area at 9 a.m.

Parade line up is from 10-10:30 a.m., with parade judging at 10:30. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join in the fun with decorated floats. Be creative, there will be monetary prizes. The parade, which starts at 11, will begin on Anderson Street and proceed to the school.

The alumni associations will begin serving meals in the Commons immediately following the parade. A menu is being planned by Delight Catering, including chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans with a roll. Shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, vegetable soup and ham and bean soup with corn bread and fried noodles are some of the items available on the menu. Desserts will be prepared by Cindy Long Young including cherry and apple pie, brownies and cakes. The alumni associations will be receiving all proceeds from this event and will be serving in the Commons until 5 p.m.

Car Show registration begins at 12:30 p.m. in the upper north parking lot. Car show questions can be answered by contacting Monyca Schlechty at 548-0725. At 1 p.m.registration for the Pinewood Derby will begin in the high school gym, with racing to begin at 2.

Also, games will begin on the front lawn including the traditional egg toss, sack race, three-legged race, tug-of-war, water balloon toss, pre-school nickel hunt, rolling pin toss (adults only) plus some new games. An Alumni Baseball Game will also be held at 1 on the baseball diamond on the south side of the school. Those interested in dusting off their cleats, contact Jim Maples at the school.

Bingo will be taking place in the Commons at 2 p.m. and sponsored by the Niles A. Richards Post (Hollansburg American Legion). Registration for the Mini Tractor Pull will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the student parking lot, with pulls to begin at 3:30.

The Laroy Farst Post (American Legion), on Fayette Street in New Madison, will host a chicken dinner beginning at 5.

The Homecoming Dance will be held in the elementary gym from 8-11 p.m. An elementary dance (K-6) will be sponsored by the Civic Center (located on Harrison Street—next to the school) from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

All outdoor activities are weather permitting.

“We hope to see you at the fair and help keep our long-standing tradition alive,” the spokesperson concluded.