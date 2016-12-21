Tractor trailer overturns in crash

VERSAILLES —A tractor trailer overturned in a Wednesday morning accident after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

On December 21 at approximately 10:33 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Versailles Fire and Rescue responded to State Route 47 and Murphy Road for an injury crash involving an overturned semi and car and a utility pole knocked down.

The investigation revealed Leslie P. Salyer 66, of Sidney, was driving a 2012 maroon Peterbilt tractor trailer hauling cartons of eggs, Eastbound on State Route 47, failing to negotiate the curve at Murphy Road causing the tractor trailer to overturn in the curve and collide with a Westbound green Chevy Equinox driven by Betty A. Pothast 72, Versailles.

The tractor trailer then slid off the left side of the roadway striking and knocking down a utility pole.

Salyer was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney for minor injuries and Pothast was transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital for her injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

State Route 47 at Murphy Road was closed for approximately four hours.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team and The Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement was called to the scene for further investigation. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.