Council approves wage increases

VERSAILLES — Versailles Village Council at a recent meeting approved employee raises for the coming year, in addition to passing legislation on waste disposal.

A 2 percent compensation increase for both hourly and salaried village employees was approved across the board.

Council approved a contract addendum for disposal services with Rumpke of Ohio. Council also heard the third reading and approved an ordinance prohibiting the disposal of human or animal excrement, garbage or “other objectionable waste” in any unsanitary manner on public or private property, or permit the discharge of any sewage or polluted waters into any natural outlet within the village.

Police Chief Mark Humphreys attended the meeting to inform council that village police will no longer be completing full accident reports for private property accidents. He noted that such reporting is not required by law and is taking a lot of time that could be spent patrolling.

Humphreys said that anyone involved in an accident on private property is still welcome to call the police, and police will provide an incident report suitable for insurance in addition to keeping the peace in any potentially volatile encounters.

In other business, council heard the first reading of a resolution to annex approximately one and a half acres of land owned by Jackie J. McEldowney into the village. The land is located at 10736 Reed Road.

Council approved a resolution for an annexation agreement with Wayne Township for a 2.6 acre tract of land owned by Wayne Hospital Co.

The council meeting was preceded by a public hearing on revisions to the five-year Capital Improvements Plan. The plan was then approved by council during the regular meeting.

Council also approved the 2017 pledge amount of $10,000 to the Darke County Economic Development Partnering for Progress program.