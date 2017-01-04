Versailles man killed in Georgia crash

VERSAILLES — Arthur Francis, 65, of Versailles, Ohio, was fatally injured in a traffic accident at approximately 8:15 p.m. Monday in Bibb County, Macon, Georgia, according to the 13WMAZ radio station in Macon.

A new release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent to the radio station indicated that the accident occurred on Interstate 16 westbound just before the Interstate 75 interchange.

Deputies reported that a 2011 International tractor-trailer, driven by Carlton Kiser of Union City, Georgia, was stopped in the left westbound lane with the emergency flashers activated after being involved in an accident with a 2012 Acura DMX, driven by 73-year-old Anh Kim Merritt of Macon.

That accident, according to the report, occurred as Merritt was entering I-16 westbound from the Spring Street entrance ramp. Her vehicle and the International tractor trailer sideswiped one another. Merritt had pulled off the right side of I-16 westbound into the emergency lane after that accident.

After the accident involving Kiser and Merritt, a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by Francis, was traveling westbound on I-16 and ran into the rear of Kiser’s tractor-trailer, which was stopped in the left westbound lane.

Kiser was not injured, and Merritt was taken to a local hospital to be checked for a complaint of an injury.

The accident remains under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

By Linda Moody [email protected]

