Zombies help students

GREENVILLE – The Bath Salt Zombies (BSZ) gave good advice to up-and-coming musicians, Monday, Jan. 2.

While most businesses were closed for New Year’s Day, The Riff Entertainment store, on South Broadway in Greenville, opened its doors to hopeful musicians wanting advice about the music industry. Store owner Luke Nealeigh invited the BSZ, of Daytona Beach, Florida, in for a Music Workshop. He thought the workshop was important for new up-and-comers.

“A lot of young musicians and bands in this area are looking forward to taking the next step in their music careers, but are unsure how to go about it,” he said. “Especially in this area, where we don’t really see a lot of representatives from record labels searching for new talent. The do-it-yourself approach that The Bath Salt Zombies employ will almost definitely be what up-and-coming bands from this area will need to do to get their name out.”

The BSZ consist of Graham Woodward, on guitar and vocals; Zane Bowman, on banjo, theremin and vocals; Tucker Cobb, on acoustic bass and vocals; Dan Croley, on percussion and vocals and Randy “Noodles” Day on sound and video.

Audience members included some of Dan Nealeigh’s students. Dan is owner of D.A. Music Studios, in Greenville. He thought it was a good idea to show local music students how some former local students have been successful in achieving careers in the music industry. Dan taught BSZ members Dan Croley and Zane Bowman. He is also Luke’s dad and teacher.

“My dad put a guitar in my hands on my fourth birthday, and I never looked back,” Luke said. “He taught me everything I know as far as music, performance and professionalism. I have no doubt at all that I wouldn’t have been able to reach the level I’m at in those things without his guidance.”

Students, young and older, asked the BSZ questions for about two hours. Some of the topics raised were: bookings, saving money, investing money back into the band, paying the band, professionalism, commitment, buying band merchandising, supporting and being supported by other bands and respecting others in and outside of the band. A piece of advice from Graham Woodward taught people how to use every asset available.

“Every time we meet fans, the first thing I found out is what they do for a living,” he said. “You own a t-shirt company, you’re a graphic designer — get your fans onboard. Make them part of your team. If they are really into you they will want to help. If you get them involved, not only can you maybe get a product to sell, you get a fan who is telling all of their friends about us.”

Dan is happy knowing that teaching is making a positive impact in the community and in the world. Teaching is his calling, he said.

“I have had students over the years say it was a positive experience and some still play, like these guys. They are making their lives around music,” he said. “This is a confirmation that it is actually making a difference.”

To schedule music lessons, call D.A. Music Studios at 937- 417-7208.

For more information about the Bath Salt Zombies, visit www.TheBathSaltZombies.com.

Area music students heeded advice from band

By Carolyn Harmon [email protected]

By Carolyn Harmon

