Freezing rain slicks Darke County roads

DARKE COUNTY — Darke Countians woke up to to a wintry mix of precipitation, complete with freezing temperatures, winds and ice Tuesday morning.

Road crews around the county were out early trying to make the road conditions better for the morning commute. However, minor accidents and slide-offs were still recorded by area law enforcement.

The ice began to appear after midnight, but had mostly melted by approximately 8:30 a.m. as the temperatures began to rise Tuesday.

Ryan Delk, superintendent of the Greenville City Street Department said because it was “very slick,” two of their trucks went out and salted bridges and fill areas at 2:30 a.m.

“At 4 a.m., everything had froze over and we sent all of our trucks out at 4:30,” he said.

Delk said his department was ready for it.

“We’re always prepared just in case,” he said, who indicated his workers were cleaning their trucks to get ready for the next round of whatever should come.

Mandy Dillon, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Transportation, said state crews went out beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday working to clear the roads with 13 trucks.

“Temperatures heating up really helped them and they were able to get every road cleared around 6:30 or 7 a.m.,” she said.

Shane Coby, superintendent of the Darke County Garage, said all 22 of the county’s trucks went out to clean up roads with salt and grit mix a little after 4 a.m.

“It was freezing rain throughout the county,” he said “We got one-tenth of an inch, but north of State Route 705 probably got one-fourth of an inch and it was worse so we stayed on it a little longer.”

About 8:30 a.m., he said, everything was pretty much cleared up.

“We went through 450 tons of material this morning,” he said.

Coby said his department, too, was aware of what could happen on Tuesday after hearing some forecasts.

“We usually have a good idea from November through April…I’m glued to the news to be prepared,” he said. “Mother Nature doesn’t know where the state line or county line is.”

He said his department tries to be prepared for anything.

“Ice is one thing, but when the roads are bad and trees and power lines are down that makes for real bad situations for everybody,” he said.

Coby reported there were several slide-offs Tuesday, including a semi truck trailer, and a couple of injury accidents.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that and reported there were several accidents.

“It was nothing too bad,” said a spokesperson at the sheriff’s office. “There was a vehicle on its side with a minor injury.”

The spokesperson was asked which area of the county got hit the hardest in Tuesday’s storm.

“It was all over,” he said.

A Greenville Police Department dispatcher said the department received no calls on Tuesday pertaining to the weather.

Many local schools initially declared two-hour days alerts, but decided to cancel classes for the day, due to the slick driving conditions on the secondary roads.

