Woman charged with stealing $21k

GREENVILLE — A Greenville woman appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday to face charges she stole thousands of dollars as an employee of the Village of New Madison.

Wanda L. Lacey, 41, was indicted by a grand jury December 27, 2016, on one count of Theft in Office, a third-degree felony.

Lacey worked for the village in multiple capacities, including as fiscal officer, for a number of years. The grand jury indictment claims that during that time, she stole approximately $21,734.89 from the village.

The count against Lacey is a third-degree felony because the amount allegedly stolen is more than $7,500, according to Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby, who is trying the case for the state.

If convicted, she faces up to 3 years in prison and a fine of $10,000, in addition to being required to pay restitution to the village.

Lacey was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on February 6. She is being represented by defense attorney Dave Rohrer.

By Erik Martin

