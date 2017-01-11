Two plead guilty in court

GREENVILLE — Two people pleaded guilty to felony charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Allyson Setser, 24, listed by the court as living in Union City, Ohio, faced two fifth-degree felony charges following an October 21, 2016, incident in which she stole a purse from the cart of an 83-year-old woman at Walmart in Greenville. She and two others were shown on store surveillance cameras distracting the woman as Setser grabbed the woman’s purse. According to the Greenville Police Department, one of the three, a juvenile, was also charged in the incident.

She was represented in court by defense attorney Matt Pierron.

As part of the plea agreement, Setser agreed to plead guilty to one charge, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class (a person 65 or older). The second count, Theft of Blank Checks was dropped.

Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby told the court that as part of the agreement, the state would recommend community control sanctions, but not prison time. Penalties could include local jail, restitution, court costs, community service hours, and supervised probation.

In regards to restitution, the value of purse and the money stolen is estimated at $70.

Setser could be sentenced to up to 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500. She is free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced February 24.

Matthew Unger, 29, of Greenville, also appeared in court Wednesday, via video conferencing from the Darke County Jail, to answer to two charges of Forgery, fifth-degree felonies. He was also represented by Pierron.

Unger was indicted for a July 5, 2016, attempt to cash Social Security checks belonging to his father, who was deceased. The amount was reported as $753.

In a plea agreement reached with the prosecution, represented by Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley, Unger agreed to plead guilty to one Forgery count. The second count was dropped.

Unger asked to be sentenced immediately after his guilty plea. However, Judge Jonathan Hein scheduled his sentencing for January 23, noting that Unger had been arrested on a probation department warrant after failing to abide by terms of community control, including failing to appear for a previous court date. Hein ordered him held on a $10,000 bond.

By Erik Martin [email protected]

By Erik Martin

