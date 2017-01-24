Court hearing for car chase suspect

GREENVILLE — A Rossburg man made his first appearance in Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon following a chase with Darke County Sheriff’s deputies late Monday night.

Randy Scott Balcom, 37, appeared in court via video teleconference from the Darke County Jail, where he is currently being held.

Balcom reportedly stole a 2004 Dodge Caravan from a family member and led deputies on a chase through and around Greenville at times exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed the vehicle on Mill Road off State Route 36, near Gettysburg. In wrecking the vehicle, Balcom damaged the bridge on Mill Road which crosses Greenville Creek. Mill Road is off-limits to motor vehicle traffic.

Balcom then exited the vehicle and jumped 30 feet into Greenville Creek. According to the affidavit, after being retrieved from the creek, he reportedly said he had been trying to kill himself and asked the arresting officers why they had not shot him. He was transported to Wayne HealthCare, where he refused to comply with a blood test.

He faces a third-degree felony charge of Failure to Comply with the Order of Police Officer, a fourth-degree felony charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle Without Consent, and two misdemeanor charges of Refusing a Blood Test and Driving Under Suspension.

Balcom is also under indictment for two fifth-degree felony counts of Forgery, a case dating from August 2016.

Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein assigned defense attorney Dave Rohrer to represent Balcom. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 2. His bond was set at $20,000 bond for both cases.

According to Darke County Engineer Jim Surber, the damage to the Mill Road bridge will cost the county approximately $8,000 to $10,000 to repair.

