Couple sentenced for grand theft

GREENVILLE — A couple appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday to hear judgments against them in a grand theft case.

Simi Boatwright, 54, of Greenville, and James Wright, 59, of Madisonville, Tennessee, were each sentenced for their part in defrauding Metropolitan Housing in the amount of $10,400.

Each was originally indicted by a grand jury with a fourth-degree felony count of Grand Theft, and each faced four, third-degree counts of Tampering with Records.

The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office, represented in court by Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley, agreed to drop the Tampering charges in exchange for guilty pleas by the pair on the Grand Theft charge.

Boatwright, by pleading guilty, was sentenced to community control for up to five years, and is required to pay court costs and complete restitution of the $10,400. In doing so, she avoided jail time.

Wright’s guilty plea, however, was set aside, in lieu of intervention, with the agreement he and Boatwright abide by the terms of their community control and pay all court costs and restitution. If he fails to comply with terms of his intervention, Judge Jonathan Hein informed him he would reopen the guilty plea and Wright could face a maximum of 18 months in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

The couple was represented in court by defense attorney Dave Rohrer.

Simi Boatwright (center) and James Wright (left) appear with their defense attorney Dave Rohrer in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. The two were sentenced for defrauding Metropolitan Housing for more than $10,000. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_7800-PRINT.jpg Simi Boatwright (center) and James Wright (left) appear with their defense attorney Dave Rohrer in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. The two were sentenced for defrauding Metropolitan Housing for more than $10,000. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com